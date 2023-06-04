g-time resident, passes away Obituary & Funeral Notice for Joseph Manzi: Beloved Trailer Driver and Long-Time Resident of Erie, Pennsylvania

Joseph Manzi Death – Obituary & Funerals

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Manzi, a trailer driver and lon from Erie, Pennsylvania. Joseph passed away on [insert date].

Joseph was a hard-working man who dedicated himself to his profession. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. Joseph will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

The funeral arrangements for Joseph are currently being planned. We will update this page with more information as it becomes available.

