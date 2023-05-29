Kashmir tourism : No title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from this article.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar was successfully held despite the threat of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. This historic event was organized in a region that was previously plagued with violence and economic distress. The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution paved the way for progress in J&K by removing discriminatory practices that hindered economic growth and development. With tourism being the largest industry in the region, the G20 meeting provided an opportunity to showcase the unexplored potential of Kashmir Valley and Jammu to delegates from around the world. The event facilitated positive growth and offered constructive alternatives for young people in Jammu-Kashmir and the country. The success of the G20 meeting is a testament to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who have spearheaded efforts to promote tourism and economic growth in the region.

News Source : guest

G20 TWG Srinagar Paradise on Earth Srinagar Tourism in Kashmir G20 Tourism Working Group Sustainable tourism in Srinagar