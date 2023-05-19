G7: What sets it apart this year?

What is G7?

G7 or Group of Seven is an international organization consisting of seven major advanced economies, which are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These countries are among the largest economies in the world and represent more than 60% of the global net wealth.

The G7 was created in 1975 with the aim of discussing economic policies, global governance, and international security issues. The organization meets annually to discuss these topics and to coordinate their policies to achieve common goals. The G7 is not a formal institution with a permanent secretariat, but it is a forum for informal discussions among the leaders of the seven countries.

Why is it different this year?

The 2021 G7 summit is different from previous years for several reasons:

1. The pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and affected the economies of all G7 countries. The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and coordination in dealing with global crises. The G7 leaders will discuss the global response to the pandemic, including vaccine distribution and economic recovery.

2. The United States

The United States is back in the G7 after a four-year absence during the Trump administration. President Biden has made it clear that he wants to rebuild alliances and partnerships with other countries and address global challenges such as climate change, economic inequality, and security threats. The United States is expected to play a more active role in the G7 this year.

3. Climate change

The G7 leaders will discuss climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy. This year’s summit will be held in Cornwall, UK, which has been affected by extreme weather events such as floods and storms. The UK government has made climate change a priority and is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The G7 leaders are expected to discuss their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to support developing countries in their efforts to address climate change.

4. China

China’s rise as a global economic and military power has raised concerns among the G7 countries. The G7 leaders are expected to discuss China’s human rights record, its trade practices, and its military assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States has also been pushing for a coordinated approach to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to increase China’s influence around the world through infrastructure development projects.

5. Brexit

The United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union has changed the dynamics of the G7. The UK is now a standalone member, and its relationship with the EU is still evolving. The G7 leaders will discuss the implications of Brexit for the global economy and security. The UK government has also made it clear that it wants to strengthen its relationship with the United States and other G7 countries after Brexit.

Conclusion

The 2021 G7 summit is an important event that will shape the global agenda for the coming years. The leaders of the seven major advanced economies will discuss a wide range of issues, including the pandemic, climate change, China, and Brexit. The world is facing unprecedented challenges, and the G7 has an important role to play in addressing them. The summit will be closely watched by the international community, and its outcomes will have a significant impact on the future of the global economy and security.

