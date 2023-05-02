“GAA football championship” : The Irish Times Reports on Draws for GAA Football Championship and Tailteann Cup

GAA Championship Draw: All-Ireland Football Championship and Tailteann Cup

For the first time in the history of the association, the All-Ireland Football Championship starts as a stand-alone competition with 16 teams aiming to win the Sam Maguire and 17 going for the Tailteann Cup. The draws for both competitions begin at one o’clock.

The Tailteann Cup begins on Saturday, May 13th, with four groups of four, every team gets three games in a round-robin system. The top team in each group goes straight into a quarter-final, the teams who come second and third go into the preliminary quarter-final draw. There is one exception – New York come into the competition at the preliminary quarter-final stage and so to make room for them, only three of the four third-placed teams will go through.

As for the Sam Maguire, the format is the same as the Tailteann Cup – four groups of four, three games for each team. First place after three games gets you straight into the quarter-final, second and third into the preliminary quarter-final draw.

The draws will be made by GAA president Larry McCarthy, with Paddy Andrews and Ross Munnelly on hand to lend their vast expertise. Gráinne McElwain will be running the show. There will be no dancing girls. This is not Uefa.

SAM MAGUIRE SEEDINGS:

1st seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry (provincial champions)

2nd seeds: Galway/Sligo, Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Armagh/Derry (provincial runners-up)

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan

4th seeds: Donegal, Cork, Kildare, Westmeath

TAILTEANN CUP SEEDINGS:

1st seeds: Meath, Down, Longford, Leitrim.

2nd seeds: Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary. Carlow.

3rd seeds: Fermanagh, Antrim, Laois, Waterford.

4th seeds: Limerick, Wicklow, Wexford, London.

The draw has taken place before the provincial finals, so only four concrete fixtures out of a possible 24 are known. Even at that, the location of those games is not known as they’re the round three neutral venue matches. Assuming Galway, Kerry, and Dublin will win in the provincial finals, the opening weekend’s big game will be Kerry v Mayo in Killarney. Group One is going to see a right battle for the third spot, with Kerry and Mayo filling spots one and two. The competition could do without too many teams getting discouraged and having to go through the motions, so teams towards the bottom of Division Four might be more inclined to throw their hat at the Tailteann Cup if things don’t go their way early doors.

The Tailteann Cup is a far superior competition this time around than it was last year. It is a round-robin tournament rather than straight knock-out, and it has three teams in it that would have been in the Sam Maguire under last year’s format – Meath, Cavan, and Fermanagh.

