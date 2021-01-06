Gabe Arellano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Gabe Arellano has Died .

Coach Gabe Arellano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Montebello Oilers Football Program lost a family member today! Coach Gabe Arellano has passed away. We extend our deepest condolences to his family!! We chose this photo because he can be so clearly seen on the left with his smile! You will be with us forever Coach! pic.twitter.com/0sATJKAmdB — Montebello Oilers Football (@MHS_OilersFB) January 5, 2021

