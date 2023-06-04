Gabe Osabuohien: A Valuable Asset to West Virginia University Basketball Team

Gabe Osabuohien: A Rising Star in West Virginia University Basketball

Introduction

Gabe Osabuohien, a 6’7″ forward from Toronto, Canada, has been making waves in the West Virginia University basketball program. Since transferring from the University of Arkansas in 2019, Osabuohien has quickly become a key player for the Mountaineers.

Early Life

Osabuohien grew up in Toronto, where he played basketball for his high school team. He was a standout player, earning MVP honors and leading his team to the city championship. After graduating, he attended Arkansas Baptist College, where he played basketball for two years before transferring to the University of Arkansas.

Career at West Virginia University

Osabuohien transferred to West Virginia University in 2019 and quickly made an impact on the team. In his first season with the Mountaineers, he played in all 31 games, averaging 2.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He also had 28 steals and 16 blocks, showing off his defensive skills.

In his second season with West Virginia University, Osabuohien has continued to improve. He has played in all 13 games so far this season, averaging 4.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He has also been a key player on defense, with 14 steals and 7 blocks.

Playing Style

Osabuohien is known for his versatility on the court. He can play multiple positions, from point guard to power forward, and is a skilled passer, rebounder, and defender. He is also improving his shooting, with a 45.5% field goal percentage and a 33.3% three-point percentage this season.

Future Prospects

Osabuohien has a bright future ahead of him in basketball. He still has two years of eligibility left at West Virginia University and is expected to continue to improve and make an impact on the team. He has shown that he has the skills and versatility to play at the next level, and could potentially be a draft pick in the future.

Conclusion

Gabe Osabuohien is a rising star in West Virginia University basketball. With his versatility, defensive skills, and improving shooting, he is a key player for the Mountaineers. As he continues to improve, he could potentially make a name for himself in the basketball world.

