“GAD Misdiagnosis”: When Generalized Anxiety Disorder is Mistaken for Non-specific Physical Pain

The Importance of Accurate Diagnosis for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Introduction

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a mental health disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by excessive and persistent worry, fear, and apprehension that interferes with daily activities. However, the diagnosis of GAD is not straightforward, and it requires an extensive differential and careful consideration to identify confounding factors as well as comorbidities.

The Diagnostic Process

The diagnostic process for GAD involves a comprehensive medical history, physical examination, and the use of proper screening and monitoring tools. The symptoms of GAD may overlap with other mental health disorders such as panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and major depressive disorder (MDD). Therefore, it is essential to differentiate GAD from these disorders to provide appropriate treatment.

Screening and Diagnostic Tools

The General Anxiety Disorder 7-item Scale (GAD-7) and the Severity Measure of Panic Disorder are diagnostic measuring tools available for healthcare professionals to accurately screen and diagnose GAD. The GAD-7 is a self-reported questionnaire that assesses the severity of anxiety symptoms and provides a score that corresponds to the severity of GAD. The Severity Measure of Panic Disorder is another tool that assesses the severity of panic attacks and agoraphobia. These tools are useful in identifying GAD and differentiating it from other anxiety disorders.

Diagnostic Criteria

The latest version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) managed by the American Psychiatric Association provides diagnostic criteria for GAD. According to DSM-5, the diagnosis of GAD requires excessive anxiety and worry about a variety of events or activities that occur more days than not for at least six months. The anxiety and worry are associated with at least three of the following symptoms: restlessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension, and sleep disturbance.

Comorbidities

Comorbidities are common in GAD, and it is essential to identify them to provide appropriate treatment. Comorbidities such as major depressive disorder (MDD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and panic disorder may exacerbate the symptoms of GAD and require additional treatment. The presence of comorbidities may also complicate the diagnosis of GAD, and healthcare professionals should be aware of this.

Misdiagnosis

A missed diagnosis or misdiagnosed GAD can lead to improper treatment and is found to be statistically high. Misdiagnosis of GAD may lead to prescription of inappropriate medications or inadequate therapy, which may exacerbate the symptoms of GAD. Therefore, it is essential to accurately diagnose GAD to provide appropriate treatment and prevent further complications.

Treatment

The treatment of GAD may involve medication, psychotherapy, or a combination of both. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and benzodiazepines are commonly used medications for GAD. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is an effective psychotherapy for GAD that involves identifying and modifying negative thoughts and behaviors associated with anxiety.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the diagnosis of GAD requires an extensive differential and careful consideration to identify confounding factors as well as comorbidities. The utilization of proper screening and monitoring tools, attention to all details, and following the most up-to-date DSM-5 guidelines are necessary for accurate diagnosis. Misdiagnosis of GAD can lead to improper treatment, which may exacerbate the symptoms of GAD. A correct early diagnosis provides a better prognosis for the patient and prevents inaccurate treatment.

News Source : SpringerLink

Source Link :Generalized Anxiety Disorder Misdiagnosed as Nonspecific Physical Pain/