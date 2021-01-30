Gaenor Hall Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :high school music teacher, Gaenor Hall has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
high school music teacher, Gaenor Hall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad to hear of the passing of my former high school music teacher, Gaenor Hall @Penweddig.
As I as a Welsh learner at the time, Gaenor was key in my acquaintanting with Welsh contemporary music, which in turn changed the course of my life and career. https://t.co/O0eCjKLxZT
— Carwyn Tywyn (@Carwyn_Tywyn) January 30, 2021
