Gaffney woman Crystal Nance killed in head-on crash in Cherokee County

Crystal Nance : “Gaffney Woman Crystal Nance Killed in Head-On Crash”

A Gaffney woman lost her life in a head-on collision on Sunday, according to the Cherokee Co. Coroner’s Office. The accident occurred when a 2012 Nissan heading south on North Limestone Street at 1:00 p.m. was struck head-on by a 2008 Nissan driving north on North Logan Street. The driver of the second vehicle failed to yield right of way at the intersection. The victim, identified as 49-year-old Crystal Nance, was transported to Cherokee Medical Center but was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m. The incident was reported by FOX Carolina, and all rights are reserved to WHNS in 2023.

News Source : https://www.foxcarolina.com

