Gain a Deeper Understanding of the Circumstances Surrounding Cody Shook’s Passing

Who Was Cody Shook?

Cody Shook was a 22-year-old student at West Virginia University who tragically passed away on December 10, 2018. He was a computer science major and a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

The Cause of Death

The cause of Cody Shook’s death was a combination of acute alcohol intoxication and benzodiazepine use. Benzodiazepines are a class of drugs that are commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia. They can be highly addictive and dangerous when misused.

The toxicology report revealed that Cody had a blood alcohol level of 0.493%, which is more than six times the legal limit for driving. He also had a high level of benzodiazepines in his system.

The Circumstances Surrounding His Death

Cody was found unresponsive in his fraternity house on December 8, 2018. He was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he passed away two days later.

The circumstances surrounding Cody’s death were investigated by the Morgantown Police Department and the West Virginia University Police Department. It was determined that Cody had been drinking heavily the night before he was found unresponsive. He had also taken benzodiazepines, which likely contributed to his death.

The Impact of Cody’s Death

Cody’s death had a profound impact on his family, friends, and the West Virginia University community. The university issued a statement expressing their condolences and offering support to those who were affected by his passing.

His fraternity also released a statement, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s family and friends during this difficult time. We ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Cody’s death served as a reminder of the dangers of binge drinking and drug use. It also highlighted the importance of seeking help for mental health issues and addiction.

The Legacy of Cody Shook

Cody’s family and friends established the Cody Shook Memorial Scholarship Fund in his memory. The fund provides scholarships to students who are pursuing degrees in computer science at West Virginia University.

The scholarship fund is a way for Cody’s memory to live on and for his passion for computer science to continue to inspire others.

Conclusion

Cody Shook’s death was a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the West Virginia University community. His passing serves as a reminder of the dangers of alcohol and drug use and the importance of seeking help for addiction and mental health issues. The Cody Shook Memorial Scholarship Fund is a fitting tribute to his memory and his passion for computer science.

