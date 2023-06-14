Gaines County, TX Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of Thomas Clark: A Obituary

Thomas Clark tragically dies in a motorcycle accident in Gaines County, TX

Thomas Clark, a beloved member of the community, passed away on Friday after a fatal motorcycle accident in Gaines County. He was 35 years old.

Clark was born on September 12, 1986, in Lubbock, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Engineering. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to spend his weekends riding his Harley Davidson around the countryside.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon when Clark lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck. He was rushed to Gaines County Hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

Clark is survived by his parents, siblings, and many friends who loved and cherished him dearly. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Lubbock on Friday, June 25, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Motorcycle Association in honor of Clark’s passion for riding.

Rest in peace, Thomas Clark. Your kind heart and adventurous spirit will never be forgotten.

