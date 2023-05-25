“Gajar Ka Halwa recipe”: How to Make Carrot Halwa | Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe

Carrot Halwa Recipe – Gajar Ka Halwa Banane Ka Tarika

Introduction

Carrot Halwa, also known as Gajar Ka Halwa, is a popular Indian dessert that is made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee. It is a sweet and creamy dessert that is perfect for any occasion. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make Carrot Halwa at home.

Ingredients

1 kg Carrots

1-liter Full Cream Milk

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Ghee

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

1/2 cup Chopped Nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios)

Instructions

Step 1: Grate the Carrots

The first step is to wash and peel the carrots. Then, using a grater, grate the carrots finely. You can also use a food processor to grate the carrots quickly.

Step 2: Cook the Carrots

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee and add the grated carrots. Cook the carrots on medium heat for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3: Add Milk and Cook

Add 1-liter full cream milk to the pan and mix well. Cook the mixture on medium heat until the milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.

Step 4: Add Sugar

Once the milk is absorbed, add 1 cup of sugar to the pan and mix well. Cook the mixture on medium heat until the sugar is dissolved, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: Add Cardamom Powder and Nuts

Add 1 tsp of cardamom powder and 1/2 cup of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, and pistachios) to the pan and mix well. Cook the mixture on low heat for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 6: Add Ghee

Add 1 cup of ghee to the pan and mix well. Cook the mixture on low heat for another 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the Carrot Halwa is thick and the ghee separates from the mixture.

Step 7: Serve

Garnish the Carrot Halwa with some chopped nuts and serve hot or cold.

Tips

Use full cream milk to give the Carrot Halwa a rich and creamy texture.

You can adjust the amount of sugar according to your taste.

Always use fresh and good quality carrots for the best taste.

You can add more nuts or raisins to the Carrot Halwa for added flavor and texture.

Store the Carrot Halwa in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

Conclusion

Carrot Halwa is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With just a few simple ingredients and some patience, you can make a sweet and creamy dessert that will be loved by everyone. This recipe is perfect for beginners and can be customized to your liking. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and surprise your friends and family with this delightful dessert.

