Galaxy Shortbread Bites: Creating Galaxy Shortbread Bites: A Recipe for Mini Space Cookies

Are You Ready for an Absolute Invasion of Space Cookies?

Are you a fan of all things celestial and extraterrestrial? Do you love baking and experimenting in the kitchen? If your answer to both these questions is a resounding yes, then you are in luck! Introducing the ultimate space cookie recipe that is sure to transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

The Recipe

This recipe makes 120 teeny tiny galaxy shortbread bites, perfect for your next far out party. Whether you are planning a galaxy party, or just looking to whip up something magical in the kitchen, these mini galaxy cookies are a blast to make and eat.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

Gel food coloring (blue, purple, pink)

Edible glitter or stars for decoration

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add the flour and salt to the bowl and mix until the dough comes together. Divide the dough into three equal parts and place them into separate bowls. Add a few drops of the blue gel food coloring to one bowl and mix until the dough turns blue. Repeat with the other two bowls, using purple and pink gel food coloring. Take a small amount of each colored dough and roll them into a log shape. Place the logs next to each other and gently press them together. Roll the dough into a cylinder shape, twisting it as you go to create a swirled effect. Use a sharp knife to slice the dough into thin rounds, about 1/4 inch thick. Place the cookies onto the lined baking sheet and sprinkle them with edible glitter or stars. Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes or until they are lightly golden brown. Remove them from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

The Final Product

These mini galaxy cookies are not only visually stunning, but they also taste amazing. The buttery shortbread melts in your mouth, while the swirled colors and edible glitter add a fun and playful touch. These cookies are perfect for any occasion, from birthday parties to movie nights with friends.

Conclusion

If you are looking to add a touch of magic and wonder to your baking repertoire, then these mini galaxy cookies are a must-try. They are easy to make, fun to decorate, and absolutely delicious. So gather your ingredients, put on your space-themed playlist, and get ready to blast off into cookie heaven!

