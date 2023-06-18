Galena Lions Den Bar Manager, Treyvor Craven, Dies in Car Crash on His Birthday: Obituary from Dubuque IA

Treyvor Craven, Bar Manager at Dubuque IA Galena Lions Den, Passes Away on His Birthday in a Tragic Car Accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Treyvor Craven, the beloved Bar Manager at Dubuque IA Galena Lions Den. Treyvor was involved in a fatal car accident on his birthday, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief.

Treyvor was a kind, generous, and hardworking individual who was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He had a passion for his work, and he took great pride in managing the bar and ensuring that his customers were always satisfied.

His loss will be deeply felt by the Galena Lions Den community, and his absence will be sorely missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Treyvor. You will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts.

