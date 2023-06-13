Galena Lions Den Manager, Treyvor Craven, Passes Away in Dubuque IA Car Accident

Treyvor Craven Dies in Fatal Car Accident in Dubuque IA

The Galena Lions Den Manager, Treyvor Craven, has tragically passed away in a car crash in Dubuque, Iowa. The accident occurred on [insert date and time], and the cause is currently under investigation.

Treyvor was a beloved member of the Galena community and had managed the Lions Den for several years. His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and coworkers.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Treyvor’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Galena Lions Den Manager Accident Dubuque IA Car Crash Treyvor Craven Death Fatal Collision in Galena Iowa Road Accident