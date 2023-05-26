“Gambling addiction diagnosis”: Ivan Toney’s suspension reduced after being diagnosed with gambling addiction.

Brentford Striker Ivan Toney Diagnosed with Gambling Addiction

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been diagnosed with a gambling addiction after being charged with 262 betting offences and admitting to 232 breaches. The written reasons for his eight-month betting ban were published on Friday, revealing that Toney had bet on himself to score and bet on his own club to lose during a four-year period. However, there is no evidence that Toney influenced his team to lose when he placed bets against them winning.

The Ban and Sanctions

An independent regulatory commission imposed Toney’s sanctions, which included an £50,000 fine and a ban from all football activity until January 17. Toney is not allowed to train with Brentford until September 17. Psychiatrist Dr Philip Hopley attended Toney’s personal hearing and diagnosed him with a gambling addiction. The commission reduced Toney’s ban from 11 to 8 months due to his guilty plea and gambling addiction diagnosis.

Betting Offences

Toney’s 232 breaches of FA Rule E8, the general prohibition on betting on football by a participant, took place over five seasons from February 25, 2017 to January 23, 2021. The forward placed 13 bets on his own team to lose in seven different matches during the 2017-18 season, 11 of which were against Newcastle when he was out on loan away from the St James’ Park club. Two other bets were placed on a game between Wigan and Aston Villa, but Toney, on-loan at Wigan at the time, was not involved in the matchday squad. England international Toney also bet on his own team to win 15 different matches and himself to score in nine different matches.

FA’s Call for Ban

The FA had called for a minimum ban of 12 months, but the commission reduced it due to Toney’s guilty plea and his gambling addiction diagnosis. The FA also invited the commission to order the suspension to begin from the commencement of next season, but it was decided to implement the ban immediately.

Brentford’s Support

Brentford FC has promised to support Toney with his gambling addiction. The club released a statement saying they accept that offences were committed and sanctions were inevitable. They also noted that none of the charges related to events where Ivan could negatively impact his own team. The club will be providing support to Ivan and his family to deal with the issues raised in this case. Conversations regarding this and all matters relating to the case will remain confidential to protect the player and his family.

Conclusion

Ivan Toney’s gambling addiction has led to an eight-month ban and a £50,000 fine. The commission reduced Toney’s ban due to his guilty plea and gambling addiction diagnosis. Brentford FC has promised to support Toney with his gambling addiction and provide him and his family with the necessary help and support to deal with the issues raised in this case.

News Source : Oscar Sanders

Source Link :Gambling addiction diagnosis reduced Ivan Toney’s suspension/