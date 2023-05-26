“Gambling addiction diagnosis”: Toney’s suspension reduced after diagnosis of gambling addiction

Ivan Toney’s Football Ban Reduced to Eight Months Due to Gambling Addiction

The Football Association (FA) has reduced Ivan Toney’s football ban from 11 months to eight after the Brentford and England forward admitted to 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules, including betting on matches he played in. Toney was also fined £50,000 for his actions. The FA cited Toney’s young age, good record, and genuine remorse as factors for reducing his ban. The commission also took into account Toney’s gambling addiction and his commitment to addressing it with therapy at the end of this season. Toney will be allowed to train with his team and get back to match fitness from September 17, although he is banned from playing until January 16, 2024.

Of the 262 alleged breaches, 126 related to matches in which his club had participated or were eligible to participate. Toney initially denied 42 charges, which he later pleaded guilty to, and made 13 bets on his own team, Newcastle United, to lose in seven matches between August 2017 and March 2018 while he was on loan at Wigan Athletic.

The most serious charge against Toney was the 15 bets he placed on himself to score in nine matches he played in, as his spot in the starting lineup was not public knowledge at the time. However, Toney did not play in any of the matches where he placed bets against his loan club as he was not in the match squad or against his parent club as he was on loan.

The FA’s decision to reduce Toney’s ban highlights the importance of acknowledging and addressing gambling addiction in football. Toney’s case is not the first of its kind, and it is unlikely to be the last. Footballers face significant pressure to perform, and gambling can be a form of escape from that pressure. However, as with any addiction, it can quickly spiral out of control and have severe consequences, not just for the individual but also for the sport.

The FA has strict rules around betting and gambling, and footballers are well aware of the consequences of breaking them. However, the pressure to perform and the temptation to bet on themselves or their team can be too much to resist. Add in the ease of access to online gambling, and it is easy to see how players can get caught up in a cycle of addiction and rule-breaking.

The FA’s decision to reduce Toney’s ban acknowledges that addiction is a complex issue that requires a nuanced approach. Punishing players for their actions without addressing the underlying addiction is unlikely to be effective in the long run. Instead, players need support and access to resources to help them overcome their addiction and avoid future rule-breaking.

Toney’s commitment to addressing his gambling addiction with therapy is a positive step, and it is hoped that other footballers who struggle with addiction will follow his lead. The FA can also play a role in providing support and resources to players and raising awareness of the dangers of gambling addiction. By working together, footballers, clubs, and governing bodies can help ensure that the sport remains free from the negative impact of addiction and rule-breaking.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :FA reduced Toney’s suspension due to gambling addiction diagnosis/