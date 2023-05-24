“Game 4 clinch Reno”: A Guide to Watching the Possible Game 4 Victory in Reno

Hockey fans in Northern Nevada are gearing up for an exciting Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars. The Golden Knights are one win away from securing their second trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, and fans can catch all the action on ESPN starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The game will be played at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas, where the Stars have a strong record this season. However, the Golden Knights have been dominant on the road, with a 31-8-8 record overall and eight wins in their last 10 games. It promises to be a thrilling matchup between two talented teams.

If Dallas wins, Game 5 will be back in Las Vegas on Saturday at 5 p.m. This game will be carried on ABC, which can be found on Over-the-air Channel 8, Charter Channel 8, Dish TV Channel 9000, and DIRECTV Channels 396 and 397.

If the series goes to Game 6, it will be held in Dallas on Monday at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Game 7, if necessary, will be in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Should the Vegas Golden Knights emerge victorious from the Western Conference Finals, they will face the Eastern Conference champions in the Stanley Cup Finals. Currently, the Florida Panthers hold a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

All seven games of the Stanley Cup Finals will air on TNT, with dates, times, and locations to be determined once the conference championships are complete. If the Panthers win, the Golden Knights will play at home for Games 1, 2, 5, and 7. If the Hurricanes win, the Golden Knights will play at home for Games 3, 4, and 6.

Hockey fans in Northern Nevada can catch all the excitement of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN, ABC, and TNT. With the Vegas Golden Knights on the verge of another trip to the Finals, it’s an exciting time to be a hockey fan.

News Source : Brett McGinness

Source Link :How to watch potential Game 4 clinch in Reno/