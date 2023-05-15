“Game 7 NHL playoffs 2023”: How to Watch Game 7 in the 2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Kraken Live Stream, Start Time, and TV Channel

Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars Set for Game 7 in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been filled with excitement and drama, and Saturday’s matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the second round is no exception. The game will be hosted by ESPN and is set to take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

The Road to the Conference Finals

The Eastern Conference quickly reached its conference finals matchup between Carolina and Florida, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the winner of the Stars-Kraken series. The victor will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. While Dallas is familiar with this situation, having advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 after defeating the Avalanche in Game 7, the Kraken are new to the playoffs as a franchise.

A One-Note Series?

The games in this series have been somewhat one-sided since the first few games. The past four games have been decided by at least three or more goals, with the Kraken taking care of business at home in Game 6 with a 6-3 win. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was pulled for the second time this series and will need to be much better at home in Game 7. However, he has proven himself in a Game 7 situation before, having made 64 saves last postseason in a losing effort against the Flames in the first round.

Players to Watch

One player the Stars could use some goals from is Jason Robertson, who has only scored two goals all postseason so far. For the Kraken, things remain balanced, with depth forward Eeli Tolvanen having three points in the Game 6 win. Seattle has nine players with at least seven points this postseason, making them a well-rounded and tough team to beat.

How to Watch the Game

If you’re unable to catch the game on TV, you can still stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind that you’ll need a cable-login subscription to access the live stream. Alternatively, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

As the Kraken and Stars prepare to face off in Game 7, fans of both teams are sure to be on the edge of their seats. With both teams fighting for a spot in the Conference Finals, this game promises to be a thrilling and unforgettable matchup.

