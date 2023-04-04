Game design legend Klaus Teuber dies.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Klaus Teuber, an esteemed giant in game design. Perhaps it is appropriate for @Google to make a much-needed update to his info card and highlight the genuine and deserved accomplishments for which he was best known.

The news of Klaus Teuber’s passing has left the gaming industry mourning the loss of a creative genius. He was a titan of game design, known for his remarkable contributions to the world of board games. His passing has prompted many to reminisce about the impact he had on the industry, and to reflect on his legacy.

Teuber was most famous for his creation of Settlers of Catan, a game that revolutionized board gaming and went on to become a cultural phenomenon. The game’s success catapulted Teuber to fame, and he became an icon in the industry. He went on to design many other games, but Settlers of Catan remained his most enduring creation.

Despite Teuber’s immense success, there is a sense that his contributions to the gaming world are not fully appreciated by the wider public. This sentiment was echoed by Matt Thrower on Twitter, who called on Google to update its information card to better reflect Teuber’s accomplishments. Thrower argued that Teuber was “really and justly famous” for his work on Settlers of Catan, and that this contribution should be recognized more widely.

Teuber’s passing marks the end of an era in board gaming. He was a trailblazer who pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the medium. His games were known for their depth, strategy, and accessibility, qualities that made them appealing to a wide range of players. His legacy will live on through his games, which have become staples in many households around the world.

As the gaming community mourns Teuber’s passing, there is also a sense of gratitude for the impact he had on the industry. He was a pioneer who inspired a generation of designers, and his impact will continue to be felt for years to come. His passing is a reminder of the importance of recognizing and honoring the contributions of those who have left their mark on our world.

Source : @mattthr

Very sad to read that a titan of game design, Klaus Teuber, has passed away. @Google wouldn’t this be a good time to update your info card to make clear what he was really and justly famous for? pic.twitter.com/ASvadhhW7M — Matt Thrower (@mattthr) April 4, 2023

