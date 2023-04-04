Game Designer Klaus Teuber Passes Away at 70

Klaus Teuber, the creator of Catan, passed away at 70 years of age – Global Village Space.

Klaus Teuber, the Creator of Settlers of Catan, Dies at the Age of 70

On April 1st, the board game community received the sad news of the passing of Klaus Teuber, the inventor of the popular board game Settlers of Catan. Teuber passed away after a brief and severe illness, leaving his wife Claudia and their two sons, Guido and Benny, behind. All three are involved in the operations of publisher Catan Studios.

Teuber’s Legacy in Board Gaming

Klaus Teuber made a significant contribution to the board game industry with the creation of the multiplayer resource-trading game, Settlers of Catan, in 1995. Since then, the game has become a worldwide sensation, selling over 32 million copies in 40 different languages as of 2020.

Settlers of Catan’s popularity has also led to the creation of various digital versions available on smartphones, video game consoles, and PCs. Teuber’s contribution to the world of board games also extends beyond Settlers of Catan. He had a hand in creating other popular games such as Barbarossa and Wacky Wacky Wacky.

The Pop Culture Impact of Settlers of Catan

Settlers of Catan’s popularity has extended beyond the board game community, reaching audiences in pop culture. Pop culture references to Settlers of Catan can be witnessed in television shows like The Big Bang Theory, Parks and Recreation, Supergirl, and South Park. Additionally, in 2014, the short film, The Lord of Catan was released, starring Amy Acker.

It is worth noting that rumors of a forthcoming Sony-produced feature film, based on Settlers of Catan, have been around since 2015. Such rumors speak volumes of the game’s growth and impact on players worldwide.

Teuber’s Awards and Accolades

Klaus Teuber’s contribution to the world of board games did not go unnoticed. He won the Game of the Year award four times, which is quite an achievement considering he only started developing games at the age of 40.

The Future of Klaus Teuber’s Legacy

Klaus Teuber’s legacy will continue to live on through the numerous hours of enjoyment that players have experienced while playing Settlers of Catan and his other games. Moreover, his creativity and passion for game design will continue to inspire future generations of game developers.

Catan Studio’s Memorial Tweet

After Klaus Teuber’s passing, Catan Studios took to Twitter, urging fans around the world to honor his legacy by being kind to one another and pursing their dreams to the fullest. The tweet also acknowledged Klaus Teuber as a legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game, Settlers of Catan.

In conclusion, Klaus Teuber’s legacy in the world of board games cannot be overstated. His impact and contributions to the industry will forever be remembered and appreciated by players and game developers worldwide.