“GameStop Ireland” : All 35 GameStop (GME) stores in Ireland to shut down

GameStop Ireland to Shut Down All 35 Stores

GameStop, the video game retailer, has announced that it will be closing all 35 of its stores in Ireland. The news was confirmed through the official GameStop Ireland Twitter account, where the company stated that it was “disheartened” to make the announcement. The closures will impact all 35 GameStop locations in Ireland, including the eight stores situated in Dublin. The Irish Examiner reports that the company has been experiencing a gradual decline in the Irish market over the last few years, with GameStop having operated 50 Irish locations back in 2010.

The closure of GameStop Ireland stores is particularly significant given the company’s recent performance in the US. GameStop’s US division reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers in its most recent report, and the company has stated that it is on the path to full-year profitability. However, the closure of all 35 GameStop stores in Ireland indicates that the company’s international division is struggling to keep up with the US market.

GameStop Ireland is currently hosting a store-wide sale to get rid of inventory before its closure. Discounts are being offered on games, collectibles, and apparel, including markdowns on newer titles such as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The sale is expected to last until all inventory is sold. GameStop Ireland has also ceased some of its services, such as the ability to buy gift cards or trade-in used products, back in March.

The news of GameStop Ireland’s closure comes as a surprise, given that the video game industry has seen significant growth over the last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for video games, with many people turning to gaming as a form of entertainment during lockdowns. However, it seems that GameStop Ireland has been unable to capitalize on this trend.

The closure of GameStop Ireland stores also raises questions about the future of the company’s other international arms. It remains to be seen whether GameStop will continue to operate in other international markets or if they will face similar fates to the Irish division.

In conclusion, the closure of all 35 GameStop stores in Ireland is a significant loss for the video game retailer and the Irish gaming community. The company’s international division appears to be struggling, while the US division has reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers in its most recent report. GameStop Ireland is currently hosting a store-wide sale to get rid of inventory before its closure, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the company’s other international arms.

News Source : Shacknews

