gang conflict shooting Vancouver today : Police in Vancouver probing deadly shooting associated with gang rivalry

Gang-Related Conflict Probed by Vancouver Police Following Fatal Shooting today 2023.

Police in Vancouver are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a shooting that is believed to be related to gang conflict. The shooting happened outside a banquet hall in South Vancouver, with multiple people reporting the incident. The man was given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene. This marks Vancouver’s second homicide of the weekend. Police are requesting anyone with information to come forward.

Read Full story : Vancouver police investigating fatal shooting linked to gang conflict /

News Source : Vancouver Is Awesome

Vancouver police investigation Fatal shooting Gang conflict Homicide investigation Violent crime in Vancouver