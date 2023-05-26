Gang member Rahul alias Akash arrested with pistol in Punjab: Police

Rahul alias Akash – suspect name : Gang member Rahul alias Akash arrested with pistol in Punjab

A member of a gang involved in several criminal cases has been apprehended by the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, and a .30 bore pistol along with five live cartridges has been recovered from him. The accused has been identified as Rahul alias Akash of village Naurang Ke Leli in Ferozepur, and his close associate, Sukh alias Subash of Babra Azam Shah village in Ferozepur, has also been booked. Both are history-sheeters and have been involved in heinous crimes, including double murder and attempt to murder. The SSOC acted swiftly after receiving information that the accused were hatching a conspiracy to target members of rival gangs and were trying to source more illegal weapons. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the absconding accused, and further efforts are being made to ascertain their backward and forward linkages and identify the source of their illegal arms and ammunition. A case has been registered under provisions of the Arms Act, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Ferozepur gangster arrested with pistol /

News Source : HT Correspondent

Ferozepur gangster Arrested with pistol Criminal activities in Ferozepur Ferozepur police crackdown Gun violence in Ferozepur