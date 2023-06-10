Gang of Thieves Busted by Bilga Police; One Arrested, Two Booked

Posted on June 10, 2023

Bilga police arrests member of gang of thieves and books two suspects. : “Gang of thieves busted by Bilga police, one arrested and two booked”

A gang of thieves was busted by the Bilga police, resulting in the arrest of one member and the booking of two others.

News Source : The Tribune India

