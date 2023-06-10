Gang of thieves busted, one arrested in Bilga police operation

Gang of thieves busted, one arrested in Bilga police operation

Posted on June 10, 2023

“Bilga police bust gang of thieves and arrest one member, book two suspects” : Thief gang busted, one arrested, two booked by Bilga police

A gang of thieves has been apprehended by Bilga police, with one member arrested and two others booked. A photograph of the incident can be seen at https://englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.net/gallary-content/2023/6/2023_6$largeimg_427923803.jpg.

News Source : The Tribune India

  1. Criminal gang bust
  2. Arrest of criminal gang members
  3. Law enforcement success
  4. Criminal activity disruption
  5. Police operation success
Post Views: 4

Leave a Reply