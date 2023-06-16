Gang-Related Shooting Claims Life of a Man in the Vicinity of Boyle Heights today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by the police into the killing of a man in his 30s, which authorities suspect is linked to gang violence, as reported on Friday. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division received a call about gunshots being fired near the Hollenbeck Park on Cummings and Fourth streets shortly before midnight on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim with gunshot wounds, who was then pronounced dead. As per the LAPD spokesperson, there is no description of the suspect, and it is believed that the shooting was gang-related.

News Source : Contributing Editor

Source Link :Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting Near Boyle Heights/