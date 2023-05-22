gang-related shooting in Sydney today : Gang-related shooting suspected in death of man in Sydney, say police sources.

gang-related shooting in Sydney today : Gang-related shooting suspected in death of man in Sydney, say police sources.

Posted on May 22, 2023

Police sources suspect gang involvement in the shooting death of a man in Sydney. today 2023.
A man has been shot dead in a suspected gang-related incident in Sydney’s south-west. Police were called to the scene at around 4 pm and found the man sitting in a car with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive him, he died at the scene. A burnt-out car found in a nearby suburb is believed to be connected to the shooting. A crime scene has been established, and an investigation has begun.

News Source : ABC News

  1. Sydney gang-related shooting
  2. Police investigate gang-related shooting in Sydney
  3. Sydney man shot dead in gang-related incident
  4. Gang violence in Sydney
  5. Sydney police hunt for suspects in gang-related shooting
Post Views: 21

Leave a Reply