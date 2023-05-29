“gang-related shooting Vancouver” today : Gang-related conflict leads to fatal shooting, Vancouver police investigate

“gang-related shooting Vancouver” today : Gang-related conflict leads to fatal shooting, Vancouver police investigate

Posted on May 29, 2023

Gang-related conflict leads to fatal shooting under investigation by Vancouver police today 2023.
A 28-year-old man has been shot dead outside a banquet hall in south Vancouver, with police believing the incident is linked to gang conflict in the area. Multiple people called to report the shooting, which took place at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers performed CPR on the victim, but he died from his injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Vernon Matters

  1. Vancouver police
  2. Fatal shooting
  3. Gang conflict
  4. Criminal investigation
  5. Law enforcement response
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply