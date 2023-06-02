“Gangsta Attitude Song”: Part 5 of the Top 10 Attitude Songs: Gangsta Background Music by Cnv Sound feat. Divine.

Top 10 Attitude Songs: Part 5

When it comes to creating an atmosphere of attitude, the right background music can make all the difference. From hip hop beats to heavy metal riffs, the right song can set the tone for your attitude and help you get in the zone. Here are 10 songs that are sure to get your head bobbing and your attitude pumping.

Gangsta – Bell Biv DeVoe

This classic 90s track features a funky beat and catchy lyrics that will have you feeling like a gangsta in no time. With its infectious chorus and smooth bassline, this song is the perfect background music for any situation where you need to exude confidence and swagger.

Cnv Sound – Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is known for his laid-back flow and smooth beats, and this track is no exception. With its dreamy, atmospheric sound and chill vibes, this song is perfect for those times when you need to relax and let your attitude do the talking.

Song – Big Sean ft. Kanye West & John Legend

This epic collaboration between Big Sean, Kanye West, and John Legend is a masterclass in attitude. With its dramatic piano chords, soaring vocals, and powerful lyrics, this song is the perfect background music for those times when you need to summon your inner strength and take on the world.

Divine

Divine is one of the biggest names in Indian hip hop, known for his hard-hitting lyrics and aggressive flow. Here are three of his tracks that are sure to get your attitude pumping.

Kohinoor

With its ominous beat and haunting melody, Kohinoor is the perfect background music for those times when you need to tap into your inner warrior. The song’s lyrics are a testament to Divine’s skill as a wordsmith, with lines like “I’m the king of my city, no crown needed” and “I’m the diamond in the rough, kohinoor shining”.

Mirchi

Mirchi is a high-energy track that features Divine’s signature aggressive flow. With its pounding beat and catchy chorus, this song is perfect for those times when you need to channel your inner badass and show the world what you’re made of.

Chal Bombay

Chal Bombay is a playful track that showcases Divine’s versatility as an artist. With its bouncy beat and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, this song is the perfect background music for those times when you need to lighten the mood and have a little fun.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to summon your inner gangsta or channel your inner warrior, the right background music can make all the difference. From classic hip hop tracks to hard-hitting Indian rap, these 10 songs are sure to get your attitude pumping and help you take on the world. So turn up the volume, let the beat take over, and let your attitude shine.

