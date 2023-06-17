Gangsta Boo’s Parents: Details on Their Identity, Her Career, Cause of Death and Obituary

Who Are The Parents of Gangsta Boo? Death Cause, Obituary, Career and More

Gangsta Boo, also known as Lola Mitchell, was born on August 7, 1979, in Memphis, Tennessee. However, there is not much information available about her parents.

Regarding her career, Gangsta Boo became a member of the popular rap group Three 6 Mafia in the mid-1990s. She was the only female member of the group and became known for her unique style and hard-hitting lyrics. She released her first solo album, “Enquiring Minds,” in 1998 and went on to release several more albums throughout her career.

In terms of her personal life, Gangsta Boo has kept her private life out of the spotlight. It is not known if she has any children or if she is in a relationship.

As for her death, Gangsta Boo is still alive and active in the music industry. She continues to collaborate with other artists and release new music for her fans to enjoy.

In conclusion, while not much is known about Gangsta Boo’s parents, her career as a rapper has made her a well-known figure in the music industry. Her hard work and dedication to her craft have earned her a place in the history of hip hop music.

