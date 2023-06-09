Gangster Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court premises

Gangster Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court premises

Posted on June 9, 2023

Jeeva : Gangster Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court premises

A gangster named Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, who was serving a life sentence in a Lucknow jail, was shot dead by Vijay Yadav of Jaunpur within the premises of the Lucknow district court during a hearing in a case. An SIT has been formed to investigate the shootout in the SC-ST court, and they have inspected the court’s entry-exit gate and SC-ST courtroom to submit a report on the murder case within seven days. Jeeva’s wife, Payal Maheshwari, had filed a plea seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case, but the Supreme Court rejected it, citing that Jeeva’s funeral had already taken place and there was no urgency in the matter.

