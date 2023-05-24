Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of suspects based abroad, including US-based Darman Kahlon and Delhi resident Manish Bhandari in interrogation by central intelligence agencies. Lookout circulars issued against them.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang : Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of three characters based abroad, including US-based Darman Kahlon, Delhi resident Manish Bhandari, and Canada-based suspect, in interrogation by central intelligence agencies.

The recent interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, by central intelligence agencies has brought attention to three individuals based abroad. One of them is Darman Kahlon, who resides in the US and allegedly provides Turkish Zigana and other imported firearms to the gang. He also offers logistical support and shelter to members of the syndicate. The second person is Manish Bhandari, a Delhi resident who is currently based in Thailand. According to Bishnoi, Bhandari owns clubs in Bangkok and Pattaya and invests the gang’s money in the clubbing business. The third individual is based in Canada and invests the gang’s earnings from extortion in the trucking business. Lookout circulars have been issued against all of them. Bishnoi’s interrogation has also revealed the involvement of three Delhi-based bookies and over a dozen bookies across Delhi and Haryana who were supporting his gang. The cache of weapons used in targeted killings, including that of Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala, were ordered while Bishnoi was in prison. Two arms dealers from UP’s Khurja and Madhya Pradesh who supplied sophisticated country-made pistols have also been identified. Bishnoi’s contact from Khurja, named Qurban, was introduced to him by gangster Rohit Chaudhary. Bishnoi ordered his first copies of two Ziganas and three other pistols for Rs. 25 lakh. Qurban later supplied ten imported pistols to the Bishnoi gang for Rs. 50 lakh.

News Source : Raj Shekhar

