Ganguly asserts that only Kohli knows the reason for relinquishing the captaincy – Latest News

Sourav Ganguly’s Comments on the Indian Cricket Team

Sourav Ganguly expressed his desire for Rohit Sharma to lead the team without fear, during a recent interview. He added that the team has a lot of time to prepare for the World Cup and mentioned the presence of players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Ganguly also acknowledged that Bumrah’s fitness is still uncertain. In addition to these players, Ganguly mentioned Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj as valuable members of the team.

According to Ganguly, this team has the potential to win. He drew upon his experience playing with Rahul Dravid and expressed confidence in Dravid’s ability to lead the team alongside Rohit as coach. (IPL)

