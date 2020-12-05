Ganxsta Ridd Death –Dead-Obituaries : Paul Devoux A.K.A Ganxsta Ridd of BOO YAA TRIBE has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Fredsta Tyrell-TualaRIP GANGXTA RIDD. Michael Vanessa Tauti Hamo Felicia ToomataFly high Riddler, awsome meeting you, with kobra, monsta o and late O.G Godfather, been jamming boo yaa since young. R.I.P RIDDGANGXTA RIDD is what we R the RIDD Restricted Restricted . RIP GANGXTA RIDD

Ebony Wood wrote

No way. Rest in paradise was an honor meeting you and spending time with you. Much love to the family

Rhys P Bell wrote

I remember in 1990 meeting Boo Yaa Tribe at the dmc dj battle in London,when I told them I was from New Zealand they looked after me & shouted me,much respect to the Godfather & Gangxta Ridd R.I.P…thank you for the music & the memories. “Carson City Piru”