Ganxsta Ridd Death –Dead-Obituaries : Paul Devoux A.K.A Ganxsta Ridd of BOO YAA TRIBE has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Rest in love to legendary artist, Poly hip hop pioneer and the first ever Pasifika MC – Ganxsta Ridd of Boo-Yaa…
Posted by The Coconet TV on Saturday, December 5, 2020
Wow! Rest In Paradise to my homie Ganxsta Ridd BOO YAA TRIBE. They excepted me with open arms way back in my Priority…
Posted by Suave Churchill on Saturday, December 5, 2020
Ganxsta Ridd Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OMG very Good Brothers..all of them just good dudes. Damn…smh… RIP. I hung with them at Shaqs Birthday party In DTLA like 20yrs ago. I was by myself so the Boo Yaa Tribe pulled up a chair so I could sit with them. At their round table. Coolest people! Damn!.
Catherine Katerina Tooa Sapa’u listening to these guys always made Car rides better! So sad, RIP Ganxsta Ridd
RIP GANGXTA RIDD. Michael Vanessa Tauti Hamo Felicia ToomataAlli Lutau wrote
Fly high Riddler, awsome meeting you, with kobra, monsta o and late O.G Godfather, been jamming boo yaa since young. R.I.P RIDDTimoti Hiku wrote
GANGXTA RIDD is what we R the RIDD Restricted Restricted . RIP GANGXTA RIDD
Ebony Wood wrote
No way. Rest in paradise was an honor meeting you and spending time with you. Much love to the family
Rhys P Bell wrote
I remember in 1990 meeting Boo Yaa Tribe at the dmc dj battle in London,when I told them I was from New Zealand they looked after me & shouted me,much respect to the Godfather & Gangxta Ridd R.I.P…thank you for the music & the memories. “Carson City Piru”
Tenari N Punipuao Tautua wrote
Our prayers and condolences are with the aiga during this time. Manuia le malaga ole atalii
It’s with a heavy heart to share that our uso and Legend Paul Devoux aka GANXSTA RIDD has passed 7.30 LA time, and…
Posted by Danny Leaoasavaii on Friday, December 4, 2020
