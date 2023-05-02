Garda disclosure : Garda claims he did not disclose video he deemed “irrelevant” to court

Garda Did Not Disclose Video in Roscommon Eviction Trial, Jury Told

In the trial of four men accused of attacking security guards at a repossessed farm in Co. Roscommon, a garda detective has admitted that he did not disclose a two-second video clip to the defence counsel. The detective claimed that he did not consider the footage “relevant”. The trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard that, in December 2018, a group of approximately 30 armed men, some wearing balaclavas, arrived at the repossessed property and attacked four security guards. The four men on trial have pleaded not guilty to 17 charges each, including false imprisonment and assault causing harm to the security personnel. They are also charged with aggravated burglary, arson, criminal damage, violent disorder, robbery, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

During the trial, Aidan Devlin of Trinity Asset Management Services told the court that he downloaded footage from a body-cam to a memory stick and handed it to gardaí, but that the footage was not available to view at the time. Gda Sgt Enda Daly admitted that he only became aware last week that the two-second clip of footage was not disclosed to the defence counsel. He agreed that it should have been disclosed with the rest of the body-cam footage. The clip was played for the jury, and Sgt Daly confirmed that he viewed footage downloaded by Mr Devlin to ensure there was no footage of evidential value on the device.

Gda Det David McDonnell also confirmed that he had inadvertently recorded the two-second clip, but decided not to disclose it to the defence as he did not believe it was relevant. He claimed that all relevant footage had been disclosed to the defence, and that he could not recall speaking to Sgt Daly about the clip at a later stage. The trial continues.

Background

