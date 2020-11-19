Garey Smith Death -Dead : Grand View Hall of Fame Coach Garey Smith has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Grand View Hall of Fame Coach Garey Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Viking Athletics on Twitter: “The Grand View community is saddened after receiving the news from wife, Carole Smith, that long-time Grand View Hall of Fame Coach Garey Smith has passed away. “He is no longer in pain or having his bodily struggles. I know he is in heaven and at peace now.” – Carole Smith ”

Tributes 

Dick R. Simmons wrote
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former William Penn & Grand View women’s basketball coach Garey Smith who passed away this morning. He was a great man & mentor to so many….rest in peace coach…

