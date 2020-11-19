Garey Smith Death -Dead : Grand View Hall of Fame Coach Garey Smith has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

The Grand View community is saddened after receiving the news from wife, Carole Smith, that long-time Grand View Hall of FameCoach Garey Smith has passed away. “He is no longer in pain or having his bodily struggles. I know he is in heaven and at peace now.” – Carole Smith pic.twitter.com/VPNAawXzVX — Viking Athletics (@VikingAthletics) November 19, 2020

Tributes

wow…RIP Coach Garey Smith. I coached quite a few times against Coach and he recruited my players when I was coaching JUCO. A really good man and it is a really sad day. https://t.co/B1TxYkqKzX — James Arnold (@ADArnoldCC) November 19, 2020

Dick R. Simmons wrote

My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former William Penn & Grand View women’s basketball coach Garey Smith who passed away this morning. He was a great man & mentor to so many….rest in peace coach…