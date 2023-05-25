Garfield Heights shooting. today : Two Men Killed in Garfield Heights Apartment Complex Shooting

Two Men Killed in Shooting at Garfield Heights Apartment Complex today 2023.

Two men were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Garfield Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday evening. The victims were identified as Rayshawn Akins Smith, 23, and Walter Jackson, 26. Police received reports of at least 10 gunshots being fired in the area at around 6 pm and found both victims unresponsive in the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Garfield Heights detectives.

News Source : Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com

