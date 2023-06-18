Garfield Park shooting leaves one teen dead and another critically injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chicago police reported that a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side resulted in the death of a teenager and critical injury of another on Saturday afternoon. Two boys, one aged 14 and the other 15, were shot on the 100 block of South Homan Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. The shooting details are currently unknown. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but the older teen passed away later, while the 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being hit multiple times. No arrests have been made as of yet.

News Source : Shanzeh Ahmad

Source Link :1 teen dead, 1 critically injured in Garfield Park shooting/