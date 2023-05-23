Garfield Ridge shooting today : Garfield Ridge shooting leaves one dead and another injured.

Garfield Ridge shooting results in one death and one injury. today 2023.

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Garfield Ridge on Monday night. The incident occurred when a dark-colored Jeep drove up and fired shots at a vehicle pulling out of a convenience store. A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital while a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition. Police are investigating, and no offenders are in custody.

Read Full story : Man killed, another wounded in Garfield Ridge shooting /

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

Garfield Ridge shooting Fatal shooting in Garfield Ridge Chicago gun violence Crime in Garfield Ridge Police investigation in Garfield Ridge shooting