Garfield Ridge shooting today : Garfield Ridge shooting leaves one dead and another injured.

Posted on May 23, 2023

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Garfield Ridge on Monday night. The incident occurred when a dark-colored Jeep drove up and fired shots at a vehicle pulling out of a convenience store. A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital while a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in good condition. Police are investigating, and no offenders are in custody.

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

