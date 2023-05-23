Garland Teen Struck and Killed by DART Train: Francisco Chavez’s Family Seeks Answers

Francisco Chavez : Garland Teen Francisco Chavez Struck and Killed by DART Train.

A family in Garland, Texas is mourning the loss of their 17-year-old son, Francisco Chavez, who was hit by a DART train. Last Thursday, his family reported him missing after he did not return home from the gym the previous day. Sadly, they later discovered that he had passed away. Francisco’s family hopes that his story will raise awareness about the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings. Francisco had plans to attend barber school after graduating from Garland High School, but now his family is planning his funeral instead of his graduation. The investigation into his death is ongoing, but DART police are treating it as an accidental death.

News Source : Amelia Jones

