Garlic Butter Chicken Recipe: Recipe for Chicken with Butter and Garlic

Butter Garlic Chicken Recipe
Butter garlic chicken is a delicious dish that can be made in just a few simple steps. This recipe is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful meal without spending hours in the kitchen. The combination of butter and garlic gives the chicken a rich and savory taste that will make your taste buds dance with joy. If you want to learn how to make butter garlic chicken, follow these easy steps.
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/2 cup butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, thyme, and rosemary. Place them in a baking dish and set aside.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Pour the butter garlic mixture over the chicken breasts, making sure they are well coated.
- Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25-30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Variations
If you want to switch up the flavors of this dish, try adding some of the following ingredients:
- Lemon juice: Add a squeeze of lemon juice to the butter garlic mixture for a tangy twist.
- Herbs: Experiment with different herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, or basil to customize the flavor of the chicken.
- Spices: Add some heat to the dish by incorporating cayenne pepper, paprika, or chili powder.
- Cheese: Sprinkle some grated Parmesan or shredded mozzarella on top of the chicken before baking for a cheesy variation.
Serving Suggestions
Butter garlic chicken can be served with a variety of sides to create a complete meal. Here are some ideas:
- Mashed potatoes
- Roasted vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, or carrots
- Salad with a vinaigrette dressing
- Garlic bread or rolls
Conclusion
Butter garlic chicken is a simple and flavorful dish that is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. With just a few ingredients and easy steps, you can create a delicious meal that will impress your family and friends. Try this recipe today and enjoy the rich and savory taste of butter garlic chicken!
- Garlic Butter Chicken recipe
- Butter Garlic Chicken thighs
- Creamy Garlic Butter Chicken
- Garlic Butter Chicken wings
- Garlic Butter Chicken skillet
News Source : Sugandha Mathur
Source Link :Butter Garlic Chicken Recipe/