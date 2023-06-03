Garlic Butter Chicken Recipe: Recipe for Chicken with Butter and Garlic

Butter Garlic Chicken Recipe

Butter garlic chicken is a delicious dish that can be made in just a few simple steps. This recipe is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful meal without spending hours in the kitchen. The combination of butter and garlic gives the chicken a rich and savory taste that will make your taste buds dance with joy. If you want to learn how to make butter garlic chicken, follow these easy steps.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, thyme, and rosemary. Place them in a baking dish and set aside. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Pour the butter garlic mixture over the chicken breasts, making sure they are well coated. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25-30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Variations

If you want to switch up the flavors of this dish, try adding some of the following ingredients:

Lemon juice: Add a squeeze of lemon juice to the butter garlic mixture for a tangy twist.

Herbs: Experiment with different herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, or basil to customize the flavor of the chicken.

Spices: Add some heat to the dish by incorporating cayenne pepper, paprika, or chili powder.

Cheese: Sprinkle some grated Parmesan or shredded mozzarella on top of the chicken before baking for a cheesy variation.

Serving Suggestions

Butter garlic chicken can be served with a variety of sides to create a complete meal. Here are some ideas:

Mashed potatoes

Roasted vegetables like asparagus, broccoli, or carrots

Salad with a vinaigrette dressing

Garlic bread or rolls

Conclusion

Butter garlic chicken is a simple and flavorful dish that is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. With just a few ingredients and easy steps, you can create a delicious meal that will impress your family and friends. Try this recipe today and enjoy the rich and savory taste of butter garlic chicken!

