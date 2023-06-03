“Garlic Butter Shrimp Recipe”: 30-Minute Garlic Butter Shrimp Recipe by JUENFO Kitchen

Garlic Butter Shrimp Recipe: A 30 Minute Delight from JUENFO Kitchen

Introduction

Garlic Butter Shrimp is a classic seafood dish that is loved by all. It is a quick and easy recipe that can be prepared in just 30 minutes. This recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner or a weekend get-together with friends and family. The garlic butter sauce infused with the shrimp makes it a delight to the taste buds. In this article, we will explore the ingredients and steps involved in preparing the Garlic Butter Shrimp recipe from JUENFO Kitchen.

Ingredients

The following is a list of ingredients required for preparing Garlic Butter Shrimp:

1 lb of large shrimp (deveined and peeled)

4 tablespoons of unsalted butter

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Lemon wedges for serving

Directions

The following are the steps involved in preparing Garlic Butter Shrimp:

Step 1: Clean and devein the shrimp

Clean the shrimp by removing the head, shell, and tail. Devein the shrimp by making a shallow cut along the back of the shrimp and removing the black vein.

Step 2: Prepare the garlic butter sauce

In a pan, melt the unsalted butter and add minced garlic. Cook the garlic until it turns slightly brown. Add olive oil, paprika, salt, and pepper, and mix well.

Step 3: Cook the shrimp

Add the cleaned and deveined shrimp to the pan with garlic butter sauce. Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes on each side until it turns pink.

Step 4: Add parsley and serve

Once the shrimp is cooked, add chopped parsley and mix well. Serve hot with lemon wedges.

Benefits of Garlic Butter Shrimp

Garlic Butter Shrimp is not only a delicious dish but also comes with several health benefits. Below are some of the benefits of Garlic Butter Shrimp:

Rich in Protein – Shrimp is a good source of protein that helps in building and repairing muscles. Low in Calories – Garlic Butter Shrimp is a low-calorie dish that is perfect for those who are watching their weight. Boosts Immune System – Garlic is known for its immune-boosting properties. It helps in fighting against cold and flu. Good for Heart Health – Shrimp contains omega-3 fatty acids that help in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Conclusion

Garlic Butter Shrimp is a quick and easy recipe that can be prepared in just 30 minutes. It is a perfect dish for seafood lovers and those who are looking for a healthy and low-calorie meal. The garlic butter sauce infused with the shrimp makes it a delight to the taste buds. With the above-listed ingredients and directions, anyone can prepare this delicious dish from JUENFO Kitchen. So, why not give this recipe a try and enjoy the benefits of Garlic Butter Shrimp!

