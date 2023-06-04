Garlic Chili Oil Rice recipe: Add some excitement to your weekly menu with this recipe for Garlic Chili Oil Rice.

Spice Up Your Weekly Menu with Garlic Chili Oil Rice Recipe

Are you tired of the same old rice dishes for dinner? Then it is time to spice things up with this delicious Garlic Chili Oil Rice recipe. This dish is perfect for those who love a little bit of heat in their food. The combination of garlic and chili oil adds a burst of flavor to the rice, making it a perfect side dish for any meal.

Ingredients

2 cups of rice

4 cups of water

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 tablespoon of chili flakes

4 garlic cloves, minced

Salt, to taste

Instructions

Rinse the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Drain the rice and set it aside. In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chili flakes and minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the rice to the saucepan and stir to coat it with the chili and garlic mixture. Add the water and salt to the saucepan and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Once it boils, reduce the heat to low and cover the saucepan with a tight-fitting lid. Simmer the rice for 18-20 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let it sit for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

Variations

This Garlic Chili Oil Rice recipe is versatile, and you can add other ingredients to the dish to make it even more flavorful. Here are some variations:

Add chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers to the rice for a colorful and nutritious dish.

Replace the chili flakes with sliced fresh chili peppers for an even spicier dish.

Add a spoonful of soy sauce or oyster sauce to the rice for a savory flavor.

Top the rice with chopped scallions or cilantro for a fresh and herby taste.

Conclusion

The Garlic Chili Oil Rice recipe is a simple and easy-to-make dish that can spice up your weekly menu. With its combination of garlic and chili oil, it is perfect for those who love a little bit of heat in their food. This dish is versatile, and you can add other ingredients to make it even more flavorful. So, the next time you are looking for a delicious side dish to accompany your meal, give this recipe a try.

