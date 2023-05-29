“Garlic chutney recipe”: Spice Up Your Taste Buds with Flavorful Kathiyawadi Garlic Chutney Recipe

Introduction

Chutneys are one of the most popular condiments in Indian cuisine. They can be spicy, tangy, or sweet and are usually made using a combination of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices. Garlic chutney, also known as Lahsun ki chutney, is a popular condiment in the Kathiyawadi cuisine of Gujarat, India. It is a spicy and flavorful chutney that is made using garlic, red chili powder, and other ingredients. In this article, we will discuss how to make garlic chutney spicy and tasty using a simple recipe.

Ingredients

To make garlic chutney, you will need the following ingredients:

Garlic cloves (peeled) – 1 cup

Red chili powder – 2 tbsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Sesame seeds – 2 tbsp

Peanuts – 2 tbsp

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Method

Dry roast the cumin seeds, sesame seeds, and peanuts in a pan until they turn golden brown. Keep them aside. Heat oil in the same pan and add the garlic cloves. Fry them until they turn light brown. Add the red chili powder and salt to the pan and fry for a few seconds. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down. Once the mixture has cooled down, transfer it to a blender. Add the roasted cumin seeds, sesame seeds, and peanuts, and lemon juice to the blender. Blend the mixture until you get a smooth paste. Add water if required to adjust the consistency. Your garlic chutney is ready to serve.

Tips to make the chutney tastier

Use fresh garlic cloves to get the best flavor. Adjust the amount of red chili powder according to your taste preferences. If you want a milder chutney, use less chili powder. Dry roast the cumin seeds, sesame seeds, and peanuts to enhance their flavor. You can also add some fresh coriander leaves to the chutney for a fresh and herbal flavor. Use a good quality blender to get a smooth and creamy texture. Store the chutney in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Conclusion

Garlic chutney is a versatile condiment that can be used in a variety of dishes. It adds a spicy and flavorful touch to your meals. By following this simple recipe and using the tips mentioned above, you can make garlic chutney spicy and tasty. So, next time you want to spice up your food, try making this delicious chutney at home.

