garlic chutney recipe: Try this Garlic Chutney Recipe for Rolls, Gravies and Roti

Quick and Easy Garlic Chutney Recipe for Roti and Gravy

Garlic chutney is a versatile condiment that can be paired with almost any dish. Whether you want to add some flavor to your roti or enhance the taste of your chicken curry, this recipe can come in handy. Made with simple ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen, this garlic chutney is a must-try for all food lovers.

Ingredients

1 cup garlic cloves

4-5 whole dry red chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1/2 cup fresh coriander leaves

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

Directions

Peel the garlic cloves and wash them thoroughly. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and black mustard seeds. Let them splutter for a few seconds. Add the whole dry red chillies and fry them for a minute. Add the garlic cloves and fry them until they turn golden brown. Add salt to taste and mix well. Add fresh coriander leaves and mix well. Let the mixture cool down and grind it into a fine paste. Your garlic chutney is ready to serve.

Ways to Use Garlic Chutney

Here are two ways to use this garlic chutney:

1. Roti Rolls

Shred and sauté leftover chicken.

Make an omelette.

Take a roti and spread a dollop of garlic chutney on it.

Place the omelette on top of the roti.

Add some chopped onions and the sautéed chicken.

Pour some tomato ketchup and roll the roti.

Your spicy roti roll is ready to serve.

2. In Gravy

Make garlic chicken and use this paste as the base spice mix.

Add a paste of roasted tomato, fried onions, and Kashmiri red chili powder.

Let it cook for a few minutes until the chicken is tender and the gravy thickens.

Your garlic chicken curry is ready to serve.

Garlic chutney is a quick and easy recipe that can add a burst of flavor to any dish. It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. So, the next time you want to jazz up your roti or curry, try this garlic chutney recipe and enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of fresh garlic, red chilies, and coriander leaves.

