Garlic fish curry.: Garlic Fish Curry: A Delicious Recipe with Rohu Fish and Goa Flavors

ରସୁଣ ମାଛ ତରକାରୀ
Garlic fish curry is a popular dish in Goa and is loved by all fish lovers. The dish is made with Rohu fish, which is a freshwater fish found in India. This fish is known for its sweet and delicate taste, making it perfect for curries. The addition of garlic to the curry gives it a unique flavor and aroma that will leave you wanting more.
Ingredients
To make garlic fish curry, you will need the following ingredients:
- 500 grams of Rohu fish
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-inch ginger, grated
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 2 green chilies, chopped
- 1 tsp of cumin seeds
- 1 tsp of coriander powder
- 1 tsp of turmeric powder
- 1 tsp of red chili powder
- 1 tsp of garam masala
- 2 tbsp of oil
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves for garnishing
Method
- Clean the Rohu fish and cut it into medium-sized pieces.
-
In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
-
Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
-
Add minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for a minute.
-
Add chopped tomatoes and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft.
-
Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.
-
Add the Rohu fish pieces and mix gently, making sure that the fish is coated well with the masala.
-
Cover the pan and let it cook on medium flame for 10-15 minutes.
-
Once the fish is cooked, add garam masala and mix well.
-
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.
Tips
- Make sure to clean the Rohu fish properly before using it in the curry.
- You can adjust the spice level according to your preference.
- For a thicker gravy, add a tablespoon of coconut milk.
- You can also add tamarind pulp for a tangy taste.
Conclusion
Garlic fish curry is a delicious and wholesome dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. The combination of Rohu fish and garlic gives it a unique flavor that will leave you wanting more. It is easy to prepare and can be made in a jiffy. So, next time you are in the mood for some fish curry, give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.
- ରସୁଣ ମାଛ ତରକାରୀ ରେସିପି
- ଗୋଆ ମାଛ ରେସିପି
- ରୋହୁ ମାଛ ତରକାରୀ
- ମାଛ କରିଆ
- ଲେବୁ ମାଛ ରେସିପି
News Source : LAXMI ODIA RECIPE
Source Link :ରସୁଣ ମାଛ ତରକାରୀ || Garlic fish curry || Fish recipe || Fish curry || Rohu Fish || Goa Fish recipe/