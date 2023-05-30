Garlic fish curry.: Garlic Fish Curry: A Delicious Recipe with Rohu Fish and Goa Flavors

ରସୁଣ ମାଛ ତରକାରୀ

Garlic fish curry is a popular dish in Goa and is loved by all fish lovers. The dish is made with Rohu fish, which is a freshwater fish found in India. This fish is known for its sweet and delicate taste, making it perfect for curries. The addition of garlic to the curry gives it a unique flavor and aroma that will leave you wanting more.

Ingredients

To make garlic fish curry, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams of Rohu fish

2 onions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1-inch ginger, grated

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tsp of cumin seeds

1 tsp of coriander powder

1 tsp of turmeric powder

1 tsp of red chili powder

1 tsp of garam masala

2 tbsp of oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

Clean the Rohu fish and cut it into medium-sized pieces. In a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add the Rohu fish pieces and mix gently, making sure that the fish is coated well with the masala. Cover the pan and let it cook on medium flame for 10-15 minutes. Once the fish is cooked, add garam masala and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips

Make sure to clean the Rohu fish properly before using it in the curry.

You can adjust the spice level according to your preference.

For a thicker gravy, add a tablespoon of coconut milk.

You can also add tamarind pulp for a tangy taste.

Conclusion

Garlic fish curry is a delicious and wholesome dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. The combination of Rohu fish and garlic gives it a unique flavor that will leave you wanting more. It is easy to prepare and can be made in a jiffy. So, next time you are in the mood for some fish curry, give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

