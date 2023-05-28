“Garlic Lime Chicken Recipe”: Recipe for Garlic Lime Chicken with Rice in a Slow Cooker

This Slow Cooker Garlic Lime Chicken with Rice Recipe is the Perfect Meal for Any Occasion

Having friends or a date over for dinner can be a lot of fun, but preparing a meal can be time-consuming and stressful. That’s where this Slow Cooker Garlic Lime Chicken with Rice Recipe comes in handy. It’s a simple and delicious meal that is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a casual dinner with friends or a romantic evening with your significant other.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups chicken broth

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Instructions

In a slow cooker, combine the chicken breasts, rice, chicken broth, lime juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender. Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and shred it with two forks. Return the chicken to the slow cooker and stir in the chopped cilantro. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips and Variations

This Slow Cooker Garlic Lime Chicken with Rice Recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking. Here are some tips and variations to try:

Swap out the chicken breasts for boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

Add some diced tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions for a colorful and flavorful meal.

Serve the chicken and rice with some steamed vegetables, such as broccoli or green beans, for a balanced meal.

If you’re feeling adventurous, add a can of black beans and some corn to the slow cooker for a Mexican-inspired twist.

Conclusion

This Slow Cooker Garlic Lime Chicken with Rice Recipe is a delicious and easy meal that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re having friends over for dinner or just want a hearty and flavorful meal, this crockpot chicken and rice recipe is sure to impress. With just a few simple ingredients and a little bit of time, you can have a delicious and satisfying meal that will leave everyone asking for seconds.

Crockpot garlic lime chicken Slow cooker chicken and rice Garlic lime chicken recipe Easy slow cooker chicken recipes One pot garlic lime chicken and rice

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Slow Cooker Garlic Lime Chicken with Rice Recipe/