Garlic Parmesan Chicken recipe: A Tasty and Effortless Recipe for Garlic Parmesan Chicken

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Garlic Parmesan Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Place flour, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper in a shallow dish and mix well.
- Dredge each chicken breast in the flour mixture, making sure to coat both sides.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken breasts to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown.
- Remove chicken from skillet and place in a baking dish.
- In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat.
- Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant.
- Add chicken broth to the skillet and stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom.
- Stir in heavy cream and grated Parmesan cheese and cook until the sauce has thickened, about 3-4 minutes.
- Pour the sauce over the chicken in the baking dish.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is bubbly.
- Sprinkle chopped parsley over the top and serve hot.
Conclusion:
Garlic Parmesan chicken is a delicious and simple dish that can be made in just a few easy steps. The combination of garlic, Parmesan cheese, and chicken is a classic flavor pairing that is sure to please everyone at the dinner table. This recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. Serve it with your favorite side dishes, such as roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes, for a complete meal. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!
