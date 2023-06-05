Garlic Parmesan Chicken recipe: A Tasty and Effortless Recipe for Garlic Parmesan Chicken

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Garlic Parmesan Chicken

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Place flour, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper in a shallow dish and mix well. Dredge each chicken breast in the flour mixture, making sure to coat both sides. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove chicken from skillet and place in a baking dish. In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add chicken broth to the skillet and stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom. Stir in heavy cream and grated Parmesan cheese and cook until the sauce has thickened, about 3-4 minutes. Pour the sauce over the chicken in the baking dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is bubbly. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the top and serve hot.

Conclusion:

Garlic Parmesan chicken is a delicious and simple dish that can be made in just a few easy steps. The combination of garlic, Parmesan cheese, and chicken is a classic flavor pairing that is sure to please everyone at the dinner table. This recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion. Serve it with your favorite side dishes, such as roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes, for a complete meal. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

