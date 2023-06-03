Garlic Salmon Recipe: Chef Mangal’s Kitchen: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating the Most Delicious and Simple Garlic Salmon Recipe

How to Make the Tastiest and Easiest Garlic Salmon Recipe

Salmon is a delicious and nutritious fish that can be prepared in a variety of ways. One of the most popular ways to cook salmon is with garlic. Garlic adds a unique flavor and aroma to the fish that takes it to the next level. In this article, we will show you how to make the tastiest and easiest garlic salmon recipe.

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets (6-7 oz each)

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 cup of chopped parsley

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 lemon, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make the tastiest and easiest garlic salmon recipe:

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Step 2: Prepare the marinade

In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, chopped parsley, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Step 3: Prepare the salmon

Place the salmon fillets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Season the salmon with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Brush the salmon with the marinade

Brush the salmon fillets with the marinade, making sure to coat them evenly. Place a slice of lemon on top of each fillet.

Step 5: Bake the salmon

Bake the salmon in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

Step 6: Serve

Once the salmon is cooked, remove it from the oven and serve it hot. You can garnish it with additional chopped parsley and lemon wedges if desired.

Tips for Making the Best Garlic Salmon

Here are some tips to help you make the best garlic salmon:

Use fresh salmon fillets for the best flavor and texture.

Make sure to coat the salmon fillets evenly with the marinade for maximum flavor.

Do not overcook the salmon as it can become dry and tough.

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the salmon. It should be 145°F (63°C) when cooked through.

You can add other herbs and spices to the marinade such as thyme, rosemary, or paprika for extra flavor.

Conclusion

The garlic salmon recipe is a quick and easy way to prepare a delicious and healthy meal. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can have a tasty dish that is perfect for any occasion. Follow the tips above to ensure that your garlic salmon turns out perfectly every time.

